Biden checks watch while debate rages

Presidential candidate Joe Biden visibly checked his watch during Thursday night’s presidential debate.

As moderator Kristen Welker began to ask the candidates a question about climate change, Biden shifted his shirt sleeve up and checked his watch for a moment.

Joe Biden looks at his watch during the debate pic.twitter.com/qxThObra4G — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 23, 2020

Twitter users compared the move to a similar moment in 1992 when former President George Bush Sr. checked his own watch during a debate with former President Bill Clinton and Texas billionaire Ross Perot. When Bush checked his watch, the move was criticized as demonstrating impatience with the debate.

“Was I glad when the damn thing was over?” Bush later said to PBS Newshour‘s Jim Lehrer. “Yeah.”

“Why did Joe Biden just check his watch,” asked Republican Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar.

Biden repeats the 1992 mistake of George H.W. Bush in debate – looking at his watch while the camera is on. Trump has made mistakes, but Biden.should have known not to bring a watch on stage. — John Fund (@johnfund) October 23, 2020

Joe Biden just stared at his watch during the debate. He’s done. #Debates — Danielle D’Souza Gill (@danielledsouzag) October 23, 2020

. @JoeBiden just looked at his watch – for a long stare. He’s tired. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) October 23, 2020

Biden checks watch towards the end of the debate… It’s getting late: pic.twitter.com/zECgfnnjsO — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) October 23, 2020

