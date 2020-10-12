SECTIONS
U.S.
P Share Print

Biden: GOP not 'constitutional' in Barrett nomination

Dem candidate now claims Republicans are 'packing' court

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 12, 2020 at 9:28am
P Share Print

(FOX NEWS) -- Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is facing pushback to his claim that Republican efforts to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court are not “constitutional.”

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Biden again declined to say whether he supports packing the court like some in his party and tried to turn the issue back on Republicans.

“The only court packing going on right now is going on with Republicans… It's not constitutional what they’re doing,” Biden told reporters, arguing the vacancy caused by the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg should not be filled until after November's presidential election.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Graham warns Dems against Kavanaugh repeat
Biden: GOP not 'constitutional' in Barrett nomination
Numbers say residents fleeing San Francisco in droves
'Demonic' threesome between priest, dominatrices on church altar
Democrats losing control of their union 'shock troops'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×