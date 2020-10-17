SECTIONS
Biden lashes out after being asked about N.Y. Post's Hunter exposé

'I have no response, it’s another smear campaign, right up your alley, those are the questions you always ask'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 17, 2020 at 5:16pm
(NEW YORK POST) Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was finally asked about the explosive New York Post report that alleges emails show his son made millions trading on his father’s influence.

His response? “I have no response.”

After not being asked about the growing controversy surrounding Hunter Biden at the ABC News town hall by moderator George Stephanopoulos, the former vice president spoke to reporters outside his private jet Friday following his campaign events in Michigan. And when he was approached about the subject by CBS News reporter Bo Erickson, Biden went after the journalist.

“Mr. Biden, what is your response to the New York Post story about your son, sir?” Erickson asked.

Read the full story ›

