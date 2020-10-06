SECTIONS
Biden pushes for increasing federal minimum wage to $15 an hour

Also wants to expand health insurance access, early childhood education, college tuition assistance

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 6, 2020 at 3:14pm
(MY HIGH PLAINS) – Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden pushed his plan to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour if he defeats President Donald Trump in November.

Biden made the comments Monday afternoon while campaigning in Florida. "Fifteen dollars should be a minimum wage in the United States of America. Period," Biden said.

His economic plans include raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour and expanding health insurance access, as well as investing billions of dollars in childcare, early childhood education and college tuition assistance.

