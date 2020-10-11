Biden says voters 'don't deserve' to know his position on packing Supreme Court before election

(LONDON DAILY MAIL) Joe Biden once again refused to reveal his stance on packing the Supreme Court, saying voters 'don't deserve' to know his position ahead of the November election.

The Democratic nominee reiterated his stance during an interview on Friday in Las Vegas, Nevada, while taking questions from the media.

Biden refused to reveal his thoughts the day prior while in Arizona, stating it would only grab headlines and take focus away from the Trump administration's effort to confirm nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

