Biden says voters who say they're better off now have poor memories

Dismisses new poll results

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 13, 2020 at 9:24am
(FOX NEWS) -- Joe Biden was quick to dismiss voters who say they are better off now than they were in 2016.

A recent Gallup poll taken Sept. 14-28 made headlines after it revealed that 56 percent of voters said they were better off now than they were four years ago. Just 32 percent of them said they were worse off.

During an interview with Cincinnati's WKRC Local 12 on Monday, reporter Kyle Inskeep cited the Gallup poll and asked the Democratic nominee, "Why should people who feel that they're better off today under a Trump administration vote for you?"

