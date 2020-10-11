SECTIONS
Biden: 'Only way' I won't win is if 'chicanery' occurs at polls

Joe slams attempts 'to try and influence and scare people from voting'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 11, 2020 at 3:21pm
President Donald J. Trump and Joe Biden at the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. (C-SPAN video screenshot)

By Andrew Trunsky
Daily Caller News Foundation

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Tuesday that the only way he would lose the election in November is by “chicanery” in the form of voter intimidation.

“Make sure to vote because the only way we lose this is by the chicanery going on relative to polling places,” Biden told supporters while speaking in Erie, Pennsylvania Saturday.

Biden later clarified his remarks and said that he would accept the results of the election regardless of who wins.

“I understand one of the comments I made was taken a little out of context. I’m going to accept the outcome of this election period,” he said Saturday evening. “I was referencing the attempts that are made to try and influence and scare people from voting.”

Are voters being intimidated from casting their ballots this year?

Biden has repeatedly criticized President Donald Trump’s rhetoric regarding mail-in voting, undermining confidence in the election and refusal to accept its results, The Hill reported.

Forecasters have warned that the initial election results may not match the final results, since the surge in mail-in ballots due to the coronavirus pandemic may prevent some states from tallying all of their ballots on election night.

Biden leads Trump by over 10 points nationwide and 7.3 points in Pennsylvania, according to FiveThirtyEight.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

