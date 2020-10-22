Biden's fawning speech in Moscow – down the memory hole

In 2015, no one would have predicted that within a year Russia would emerge as a monstrously subversive country hellbent on throwing the 2016 election to Donald Trump.

No one would have predicted this scenario because it defied common sense. Russia had proven pawns in Obama and Biden and a friend in Hillary. It did not need an unpredictable Donald Trump.

"Putin has eaten Obama's lunch, therefore our lunch, for a long period of time," said Trump in 2014, but to frame Trump, the White House had to frame Russia too.

To position Trump as a Putin puppet on the 2020 campaign trail, as Biden and his media proxies continue to do, they have had to overlook Biden's excellent Moscow adventures and shove his 2011 speech at Moscow State University down the memory hole.

"I want to publicly as well thank President Medvedev and Prime Minister Putin for their hospitality," said Biden at the speech's beginning. "We have very good meetings, very long meetings, and I hope, productive." Yes, that Vladimir Putin.

Biden reminded his audience that it was he who in 2009 proposed the now notorious "reset button." Said Biden, "We wanted to literally reset this relationship, reset it in a way that reflected our mutual interests, so that our countries could move forward together."

Move forward they did. "That's why President Obama has met nearly a dozen times with President Medvedev," Biden continued, "and why together we established a Bilateral Presidential Commission with working groups on key issues like arms control and energy, broadening the contacts between our two governments."

Russian citizens got the picture. They had friends in Barry and Joe. As Biden pointed out, in December of 2008, polling showed that only 17 percent of all Russians had a positive opinion of the United States. "This year," said Biden triumphantly, "that number has jumped to over 60 percent. Our goal is to have it continue to climb."

Biden was on a roll. "This year," he said, "only 2 percent of the entire American population say they view Russia as a threat." By 2019, after four years of a massive disinformation campaign to subvert the Trump presidency, 52 percent of Americans told Gallup that Russia was a "critical threat."

During the speech, Biden boasted of visiting a high-tech hub on the outskirts of Moscow called Skolkovo. Biden thought Skolkovo held the potential to become Russia's Silicon Valley.

With a proven talent for taking care of those close to him, a talent he would hone in China and Ukraine, Biden encouraged American venture capitalists to invest there.

Always on the prowl for a quick buck, Bill Clinton secured State's permission to meet with Skolkovo honcho Vekselberg. Clinton happened to be in Russia at the time to give his infamous $500,000 speech, paid for by a Russian investment bank with ties to the Kremlin.

On that same trip, Clinton met with senior Rosatom official Arkady Dvorkovich. The media scarcely noticed. Rosatom was the entity that controlled all things nuclear in Russia, including the arsenal.

At the time, Rosatom was seeking the State Department's permission to buy Uranium One, a Canadian company with vast U.S. uranium reserves.

This deal raised eyebrows even at the New York Times. As Jo Becker and Mike McIntire reported in April 2015, too late to make a difference, the Russians took control of Uranium One in three discrete transactions from 2009 to 2013, during which time "a flow of cash made its way to the Clinton Foundation."

For Russian President Vladimir Putin, securing Uranium One was like finding a pony under his tree on Christmas morning. As Rosatom CEO Sergei Kiriyenko told Putin in a staged interview, "Few could have imagined in the past that we would own 20 percent of U.S. reserves."

Said Biden, "Unleashing Russia's full potential will be a boon and an opportunity not only for the United States and for Russians, but again for international commerce and peace and justice."

It was certainly a boon for Russia. "Putin's Russia got what it paid for," observed author Diana West, "from those infamous U.S. uranium stocks, to Obama's 'flexibility,' to hypersonic missile engine technology to WTO membership and more."

In retrospect, the comic highlight of Biden's speech was his call for greater transparency – in Russia. As Biden today hides in his basement bunker, ducking questions about his and his son Hunter's corrupt dealings, using his media proxies to blame Russia for their predicament, his words ring spectacularly hollow.

"Courts must be empowered to uphold the rule of law and protect those playing by the rules," said Biden. "Non-governmental watchdogs should be applauded as patriots, not traitors."

Biden continued,"As a famous American jurist once said, a Supreme Court justice, he said, sunlight is the best disinfectant – sunlight is the best disinfectant. In today's society, we'd probably say transparency is the best lubricant. Journalists must be able to publish without fear of retribution."

Sure, Joe, now say that with a straight face to the folks at the New York Post.

