Black coalition accuses Planned Parenthood of racial discrimination

Abortion-industry giant Planned Parenthood is engaged in illegal racial discrimination targeting black communities, charges the National Black Pro-Life Coalition in a complaint filed with the Office of Civil Rights in the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

The group contends Planned Parenthood has "targeted" black woman and babies.

"Systemic racism and abortion intersect at the door of Planned Parenthood, an organization that has targeted black women and their babies for almost five decades," said Catherine Davis, president of Georgia-based Restoration Project. "These intentional actions violate the Civil Rights Act of 1964 which made it illegal for recipients of federal assistance to discriminate on the basis of race."

The National Black Pro-Life Coalition is a network of pro-life and pro-family groups whose members follow biblical teachings. They are committed to ending abortion and restoring a culture that celebrates faith, life and family.

TRENDING: Hunter's ex-business partner drops bombshell on Joe Biden and family

The coalition is asking the government to "investigate and hold Planned Parenthood accountable for their continuing violations of civil rights laws as their services have had a tremendously negative and lasting impact on black women and children -- and overall, the black family."

Overwhelmingly, Planned Parenthood abortion businesses are located in or near black communities.

The coalition points out that in the IRS FORM 990 filed in 2008, Planned Parenthood said its mission was to achieve "a U.S. population of stable size in an optimum environment."

Cecile Richards, former president of Planned Parenthood tweeted abortion is as "vital to their mission as birth control or cancer screenings."

Stephen Broden of Protect Life and Marriage Texas, a member of the coalition, said abortion is "a brutal form of population control."

"Abortion has and continues to be a devastating and permanent blow to the black community. Our children in the womb are decimated," he said. "Women are scarred mentally, emotionally and physically -- its malicious application disintegrates our families."

Walter Hovev, founder of the Issues4Life Foundation, said, "Abortion has been grown into the leading cause of death for blacks resulting in a fertility rate (1.8) that is less than the required number (2.1) to replace the population.

"At this rate, by 2050 the total Black fertility rate will be 1.3 or lower, a rate that is irreversible."

The founder of Planned Parenthood, Margaret Sanger, launched a program called the Negro Project, which sterilized black women to reduce the black population in the South.

Sanger, a eugenicist, famously expressed concern that the program would be viewed as an effort to "exterminate the Negro population."

Johnny Hunter, founder of the Life Education and Resource Network, said the outcome many decades later is clear.

"To this day, by executing the agenda of their white supremacist founder, Planned Parenthood has developed what I consider to be a method of womb lynching," he said. "That lynching has resulted in the termination of more than 20 million black lives."

Alveda King of Civil Rights for the Unborn and a niece of Martin Luther King Jr., expressed support for the coalition's effort.

"Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere," she said. "It is my prayer that the arc of the universe will now impact HHS, igniting justice for our children in the womb. Now is the time!"