This black law prof is the poster girl for victimology

Thankfully, many persons of color are realizing that it's not the so-called "white man" that is out to get them, nor are so-called "white police officers" the threat to persons with a different skin pigmentation. But, I get ahead of myself.

Sadly, there are still a number of Americans, claiming to be African because at some time in the past, Africans who had been hunted, trapped and captured by other Africans on the Ivory Coast, specifically the Ashanti and Dahomey Tribes, sold them to traders, chief of whom were Muslims. Somehow that fact gets overlooked, and whites are blamed exclusively for the evil of slavery in America, slavery that could not have taken place without Africans and Muslims.

Thus, despite the long record of accomplishment, contributions and inclusion of all peoples in America, there remain those claiming to be American with the prefix "African" who behave like feral Palestinians, i.e., they live and breathe to be acrimonious victims. This brings me to Danielle M. Conway who is a Penn State University dean at the school's Dickinson Law Center and a Donald J. Farage Professor of Law.

Penn State University President Eric J. Barron shared a message with the university community, denouncing hate-filled speech and urging solidarity against racism in the face of nationwide unrest. His letter is dated June 3, 2020.

The Penn State president, in what ostensibly guilted white people for everything but sunrise and sunset, concluded his gurgitation with a letter of victimology by the aforementioned Conway that would have brought me to tears if I were: weak, mindless, historically illiterate and willing to accept as fact every statement of abject stupidity her kind spews.

Following is Conway's letter:

Dear Dickinson Law Community, I will disclose to you what I am experiencing as a Black woman living through a pandemic that is killing our brothers and sisters, and yes, disproportionately killing our Black brothers and sisters. I will disclose to you what I am experiencing as a wife to an African man and mother to a Black son, fighting the paralysis that handcuffs me when they leave my sight. I will disclose to you what I am feeling as a veteran who has served her country for 27 years because I am a patriot, but hearing a president discount me for my race and my gender. I will disclose to you what I am feeling as the daughter of a dead father who was a police officer who bled blue and perpetrated many of the ills we rebuke in this very moment. I will disclose to you what I am experiencing as a Black woman leading at Penn State Dickinson Law where students, staff, faculty and administrators are working at this very moment to act to support vulnerable members of our community. Today, I am a member of that vulnerable group. And while I would do anything to shield you from this pain, it is likely that you may one day be vulnerable too. I am exasperated, disconsolate and infuriated by seemingly never-ending acts of overt and covert racism as well as near impenetrable institutions in American society that build their foundations on the degradation of black bodies and psyches. Racism is an incessant malady and a scourge to all of humanity. In this way, not one of us is safe. All of this said, I stand on the right side of justice knowing who I am and from where I come. I stand on the shoulders of my ancestors who are also your ancestors – the Emmet Tills, the Steven Bikos, the Pauli Murrays, the Frederick Douglasses, the Ida B. Wellses, and on and on. I stand with allies who use their privilege to place a human shield between justice and injustice. I stand up and speak out, knowing that it places me and my beloved family within the sights of those who have lost their humanity. I stand and persevere because to do otherwise would be to give up on humanity and the power and the promise of the rule of law. I will disclose this last truth: I believe in each one of you and your individual and collective abilities to use this moment and the skills you are learning as law students to banish injustice, inequality, racism and sexism. You are the reason I can compartmentalize my fears and bracket my breaking heart. We have the power to stop killing Black people. We have the power to stop weaponizing white privilege against Black people. We have the power to protect Black mothers from the constant assaults on their psyches that come from knowing their Black sons' bodies can be snatched from their arms. We have the power to love one another, to respect one another, and to be decent to one another. We now need the will. I remain always in service to you, to my country, and to the rule of law. Danielle M. Conway

Dean and Donald J. Farage Professor of Law

Dickinson Law

The Pennsylvania State University

I hope you are done wiping your eyes after reading Conway's jeremiad. This woman is: a) a pernicious liar; b) the winner of the Helen Keller award for being blind to reality; or c) she has found that by embracing victimology she can avoid factual reality and at the same time be a celebrated crayon by those crayon types she claims to fear.

She and LeBron James must have compared notes; both he and Conway expulse the same damnable woes of blacks being afraid to leave their house because there's a white cop waiting at the local Starbucks to kill them.

Everything Conway claimed in her letter undermines her fitness to be a professor. She is inculcating malleable minds that have already been brainwashed with the toxic alchemy of "white police bad" and "white people have a genetic abundance of privilege just because they're white."

Conway either purposefully ignores factual reality or she is a perennial winner of the aforementioned Helen Keller award for blindness to reality.

Here are a few facts that prove it isn't the white police she should worry about killing her and/or her family, nor are they responsible for, as she put it, "the paralysis that handcuffs me when they leave my sight."

Facts:

Over an 86-year period, spanning from 1882 to 1968, there were 3,446 blacks lynched in the America.

Today approximately 1,876 black babies are murdered by abortion every day. That means that the total number of blacks lynched covering an 86-year period is surpassed by abortion approximately every 45 hours.

Between 7,000 and 8,000 blacks are murdered by other blacks annually.

Between 1976 and 2011, 279,384 blacks were killed, with 262,621 of them being killed by another black person. That means 94% of all blacks murdered were murdered by another black person.

Blacks make up 13% of the population and yet account for more than 50% of homicide victims.

Nationally, the black homicide victimization rate is 6 times that of whites, and in some cities it is 22 times higher than that of whites.

As Dr. Walter E. Williams has noted: The aggregate number of black soldiers killed in military combat in the Korean War, The Vietnam War and every war since 1980 totals 18,515. That means black males are safer on the battlefields of Iraq and Afghanistan than they are on the streets of Philadelphia, Camden, Oakland, New York, Chicago, or any other streets one wants to include.

17.3 million black children have been murdered before they were born by the barbaric practice of abortion, since the allowance and encouragement of child killing was legalized.

Abortion is responsible for reducing the aggregate black population in America by 30% in just 44 years.

36.3% of all abortions are black women murdering their children.

It is a stunning reality that at the time the Civil Rights Act was signed, 87% of black homes were married two-parent households. Forty percent of blacks were business owners. Today, blacks lead the known world in every quantifiable negative statistic regarding family and personal responsibility. (See: "How I Respond To Bigoted Black People," Feb. 26, 2019)

The fact that Conway lauds her military service does not make her a patriot, as she tries to claim; it makes her a discredit to the uniform she wore as she profiteers by fomenting discord, divisiveness and disrespect for authority based upon melanin content and/or lack thereof. Perhaps she would like to consult the Uniformed Code of Military Justice and how it views disrespect of authority.

The Sept. 21, 2020, Chicago SunTimes newspaper reported that the weekend ending that date: "Eight people were wounded in two separate shootings less than an hour apart Saturday in West Englewood and West Pullman. Forty-five people were shot, 10 of them fatally, between 5 p.m. Sept. 18 and 5 a.m. Sept. 21, 2020, in Chicago."

Maybe, if Conway can dispense with the phony "I'm so afraid a white 'poe-lees-man' gonna kill my child" she could answer the question: How many of these people were shot by a white police officer? The answer is none! The weekend prior there were 42 shootings with 12 dead in Chicago.

It's safe to say that Conway is worried about the wrong people killing her family and/or her.

Let me direct this bipedal miasmas of lies guilt, and inculcated victimology to my good friend and colleague James (Jim) Simpson. Jim wrote a powerful article for Accuracy in Media titled, "Black Criminals, White Victims, and White Guilt."

Jim points out unpleasant truths for people like Conway and those like Barron, the university president. His article notes that in a 10-year period blacks, who comprise 13% of the population, were responsible for 46% of police deaths. Jim points out the instances of white police fatally shooting a black person and a white person: The ratio is approximately 3 to 1, comparing white to black perpetrators fatally shot.

I'm disgusted by bigoted illiterates prostituting lies and acrimony under the guise of social justice. If this woman is so afraid that every time her family leaves the house without her she suffers episodes of PTSD, I suggest she reposition her head, because clearly it is in position that is depriving her brain oxygen. (Sarcasm intended.)

And let me close with this: President Trump isn't spreading hatred as Conway parrots from the neo-Leninist talking points. President Trump is spreading increased jobs, increased salaries, increased retirement benefits, increased home ownership, prison reform, money to Historic Black Colleges and Universities, ad nauseam.

I suggest Conway let me know if it's necessary for me to provide that data for her and Barron. She is free to cry about my being neither politically correct nor nice; but I don't have to be either to be factual and right.

Black law prof is the poster girl for victimology

