Brave Catholic clerics unafraid to buck the Democrats

Poor American Catholics. Not only are they facing the decision for whom to cast their vote for president this Election Day – Democrat Biden or Republican Trump – but mixed in that decision is the issue of their faith.

Who would have thought that religion would play such a big part in this American presidential election?

What's going on?

First of all, there are Democratic politicians who are speaking openly of their faith and in doing that are bragging about it and trying to appeal to Catholic voters. Implied in their "faith declaration" is the message that good Catholics will vote for them, just because.

Presidential candidate Joe Biden, a Democrat, is referred to as a Catholic as though that adds to his political qualifications. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is referred to as a Catholic, and there are many others – again, with the intent to enhance her political qualifications.

TRENDING: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey accused of lying under oath to the Senate: That's a felony

That Biden and Pelosi, very high-profile Catholic politicians, take positions that are in opposition to basic teachings of their church – they favor abortion even though their church adamantly opposes it – is ignored

For Catholics, abortion is a mortal sin. But for these two people, abortion must be legal and available for Americans. It is, by the way, something many "ostensibly good Catholics" also approve.

On the other side of the presidential ticket is Donald Trump – running for a second term. He is not Catholic, yet he opposes abortion.

Oh dear, what's a Catholic to do? Many are Democrats, yet they are being asked to vote for a man who finds no problem with the killing of a babies before birth and, in fact, up to the point of birth and perhaps minutes afterward.

Some call that the right of women; others call it murder.

What about the issue of gay marriage? Homosexual unions are not approved in the Catholic religion, yet Pope Francis has confused the issue by his recent statement that homosexuals are "children of God" and his stated support of homosexual civil unions.

It is known that Catholic Joe Biden has officiated at a "gay wedding."

Then there's the issue of immigration. Generally, it's seen that the Catholic Church is in favor of immigration – the more the merrier, legal and illegal. Any comments about illegal immigration and the legal and social problems it causes the country is ignored by the church.

Pope Francis is on that bandwagon too – supporting open borders not only in this country but virtually worldwide.

What's that all about?

What does the church say about all this?

Nothing.

It presents a huge problem, and there's a battle going on within the church among clerics who refuse to say anything about the political quandary and those who want more openness.

Keep in mind that religious people who are U.S. citizens can register to vote just as any other citizen can, and traditionally, at least in my experience, priests and nuns did not talk politics with parishioners.

Apparently, that has changed, but there are reports that a number of bishops have ordered their priests not to discuss politics.

It became all too apparent when Bishop William Callahan of LaCrosse, Wisconsin, reprimanded and threatened canonical penalties for Fr. James Altman for his homily in which he said, "Here is a memo to clueless baptized Catholics out there: You cannot be a Catholic and be a Democrat. Period."

Fr. Altman caught a lot of flak for his statement, but he has support too. Among one of the first to support him was Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas.

He tweeted: "As the Bishop of Tyler, I endorse Fr. Altman's statement – My shame is that it has taken me so long. Thank you, Fr. Altman for your COURAGE. If you love Jesus & His Church & this nation … please HEED THIS MESSAGE."

In a luncheon speech this month in Chicago, Fr. Altman asked, "What person worthy to be called American has a problem with making America great again?"

He continued, "This actually is a crucial time in history where Catholics better get it right."

And speaking of U.S. bishops, he added, "And the shepherds better be getting it right."

In fact, the bishops have taken a lot of flak for their adherence to the Democratic position and their refusal to speak out about key issues facing the church – especially abortion. Many have followed the lead of the pope and embraced homosexuality, euthanasia and other activities that are intrinsically evil in the church, but which are basic tenets of the Democratic Party.

Another brave Catholic cleric is the bishop of Fairbanks Alaska, Chad Zielinski, the spiritual leader of some 12,500 Catholics across 400,000 square miles of Northern Alaska. As reported by ChurchMilitant.com, the bishop wrote a letter to his parishioners to guide them as they go to the polls.

"It should go without saying that we have a paramount responsibility as Catholics to support candidates who will protect and defend human life from conception to natural death."

He wrote the letter because a voters' guide issued by the Fairbanks Diocese does not explicitly list abortion as the preeminent issue facing voters – it's just one of many issues.

Bishop Zielinski didn't mince words: "As Catholics, then, we can never morally support or vote for candidates, laws or initiatives that will maintain or increase access to abortion, euthanasia or assisted suicide.

He claims, "Society proposes that we eliminate problems by eliminating people."

Another courageous man.

Thank you, Fr. Altman.

Thank you, Bishop Zielinski.

Catholics and non-Catholics need leaders like you.

Follow Barbara Simpson on Facebook.