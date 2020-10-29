Breast-tumor scan displays that which cancer cells 'feel' before disease becomes aggressive

(STUDY FINDS) -- MONTREAL, Quebec — Many people may equate breast cancer with finding a noticeable lump on a patient’s body. Researchers from McGill University say a new technique for examining cancer cells finds invasive tumors may only have a tiny and previously undetectable “hot spot” in them. Their study reveals what cancer cells are actually feeling inside a patient’s body as they become aggressive and potentially fatal.

The Canadian team finds a tumor only needs a very small region of the cancer mass to stiffen for the disease to spread and form more growths. They’re hoping the study provides a new way to track the progression of aggressive cancers before they spread too far.

“We are now able to see these features because our approach allows us to take measurements within living, intact, 3D tissues,” says Chris Moraes in a university release. “When tissue samples are disrupted in any way, as is normally required with standard techniques, signs of these ‘hot spots’ are eliminated.”

