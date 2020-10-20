SECTIONS
Diversions MoneyWND VIDEO
P Share Print

Bruce Willis returns as John McClane

Appearing in ad for Die Hard car batteries

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 19, 2020 at 8:34pm
P Share Print

(FOX NEWS) -- 'Die Hard' is back!

Bruce Willis, 65, returned as his iconic "Die Hard" character Detective John McClane for a commercial promoting Advance Auto Parts' new long-lasting car battery, also called DieHard. The short film includes a few other familiar faces from the action flick.

The spoof starts with McClane trying to start his car on a dark and deserted street. "Well, you wanted the quiet life, John. Dead batteries. Empty streets," the character says as he walks into an Advanced Auto Parts store.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×