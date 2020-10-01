California governor approves task force to make slavery reparations recommendations

(DAVID HARRIS JR) – California Governor Gavin Newsom signed four bills into law on Wednesday addressing racism and discrimination, including a bill that creates a state-backed task force for the research and recommendation of slavery reparations.

Assembly Bill 3121 establishes a 9-member task force, assigned with recommending possible compensation for descendants of slaves in the state of California and others who have been affected by history of slavery and discrimination.

This bill is the first of its kind in the nation. Reparations bills in other states and at the national level have faced much pushback in the past.

