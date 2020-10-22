SECTIONS
When will Disneyland reopen? Not anytime soon

State guidelines make theme park standards nearly impossible to attain

WND News Services
Published October 22, 2020
(FOX 5 VEGAS) – Health officials in California issued guidelines Tuesday that lay out a plan for when large theme parks such as Disneyland and Universal Studios Hollywood can reopen.

The guidelines make it clear that those theme parks won’t be opening anytime soon.

In order to reopen, the county in which a theme park is in must be reporting fewer than one new COVID-19 case per 100,000 residents, and the rate of positive COVID-19 tests must be less than two percent.

