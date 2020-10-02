The ChiComs strike again – this time hitting the first family

For our Republican president and first lady, COVID-19 has ironically always been perhaps the biggest elephant in the White House situation room! Of course, the leftist looting, maiming and killing in our riotous streets are also at critical mass, but now, with President Donald J. Trump and first lady Melania Trump having contracted the virus, throwing the nation and the world into more chaos, I again have to raise the compelling question, as I have been doing in my daily podcasts and weekly radio show, why our government – and I use the term very loosely – has done nothing – repeat, nothing – to hold the Communist Chinese leadership in Beijing accountable for the huge damage they have caused to our health, economic and emotional well-being of our once-mighty country.

In this regard, one also has to ask the question why it uniquely fell upon Freedom Watch and our Israeli legal colleagues in Tel Aviv to take action by way of filing class action lawsuits to seek redress for the damage the ChiComs have caused. I couple this with Freedom Watch's criminal complaint, filed before the International Criminal Court in The Hague, and without being boastful – since these dire times do not lend themselves to self-serving bravado, but instead real action – recognize that we are the only ones who have taken on Beijing.

In so doing, Freedom Watch and our Israeli counterparts have amassed a team of medical and other experts who have and will testify under oath to what now is the obvious. The COVID-19 pandemic had its roots in our own military viral laboratory in Fort Detrick, Maryland. The virus was sent to the Wuhan lab in Communist China for testing and study, which legally could not be performed in the United States, and there the ChiComs engineered it into a bioweapon. As the French would sarcastically say, "Quel surprise!" Of course, the "geniuses" who hatched this scenario were none other than the now self-styled leftist guru of virology Anthony Fauci and his accomplice, former President Barack Obama, who sent millions of dollars to the Communist Chinese to pay for so-called research, which has now put our president and first lady in jeopardy of potential serious illness or even losing their lives.

The experts – and one in particular, Dr. Judy Mikovits, who closely worked with Fauci at Fort Detrick and elsewhere – know what happened, but predictably have been banned from social and other media, ridiculed and made "lepers" by the leftist media and even many on the conservative side. Regarding the latter, after Dr. Mikovits and I gave an interview about all of this to Eric Bolling, who had been resurrected as a television journalist by the Sinclair Group – which owns and manages hundreds of local television stations in major media markets around the country – after Eric had been fired by Fox News for allegedly sending lurid photos to other staff, this political pundit panicked when CNN and George Soros' Media Matters predictably attacked Dr. Mikovits and me as, in effect, "heretics" and had our interview pulled. Bolling obviously thought that he could also lose his job at Sinclair, over the leftist-inspired firestorm telling the truth may cause.

That our own so-called government played an early role in the creation of the virus explains why President Trump himself, usually a man of action, has been inert in holding the ChiComs accountable in a real way. One does not have to be a rocket scientist to conclude that Trump obviously has been briefed on the early involvement of Fauci and the Obama administration in providing the seeds of the "murder weapon" to the Wuhan lab. And, the president probably also knows that some of the grant money authorized by the Obama administration was provided to the Wuhan lab during his time in office, even if he did not know it at the time.

To be blunt, I have been saying over and over and over again, in constructive if not "loving" criticism of President Trump, that it is far from enough to blame the Communist Chinese by calling them names and beating one's chest, claiming that they will be held to account. It is not enough to sarcastically call COVID-19 the "Kung Flu"or threaten Beijing by proclaiming that the United States has the most powerful military force the world have ever known. Not only is this childish, but the ChiComs are hardly quaking in their Maoist boots, having now themselves the largest naval fleet in the world.

Now that the president and first lady have themselves become the victims of COVID-19, one can only hope that The Donald will instruct his heretofore worthless attorney general, "Blowhard Bill" Barr, to have our so-called Justice Department intervene in and support Freedom Watch's class action lawsuit in federal court in Dallas, Texas, seeking redress for American citizens for the huge damage China has caused to our health, financial well-being and emotional lives. But, if the past is a prologue, the Deep State in the executive branch and our other two branches of government, which I write about in my new book "It Takes a Revolution: Forget the Scandal Industry!" will not let this happen. My new book's call to legal and peaceful arms can now be pre-ordered on Amazon.com, BarnesandNoble.com and all major booksellers.

And this, fellow patriots is why I have written this work, which is intended to educate and then mobilize the American people that no matter who wins the next election – and with President Trump now contracting COVID it seems much less than certain that he will be the victor – the citizenry must again rise up and wage a second American revolution. The barbarians within our gates, who consist of the radical left embodied in the Democratic Party, and the barbarians outside our gates, such as the Communist leadership in Beijing who have penetrated our gates with their bioweapon, are on the verge of totally destroying all that our nation has stood for, as conceived of by our Founding Fathers on July 4, 1776.

In the words of Thomas Paine in the days leading up to our first revolution, "these are the times that try mens' souls." Now is not the time for "sunshine patriots," to get up off the couch, stop being entertained by cable news, and let's get to work ourselves to save the republic. Join me in doing so by going to www.freedomwatchusa.org and supporting our class actions and criminal complaint in The Hague to hold the ChiComs accountable, as well as our other "revolutionary" endeavors. And pre-order my book online, and see that We the People do have a way out of this and other potentially fatal crises!

