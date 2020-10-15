China rewarded with seat on Human Rights Counsil

(CANADA FREE PRESS) – October 13, 2020 was "a black day for human rights," said Hillel Neuer, executive director of UN Watch, the Geneva-based non-governmental human rights organization. Mr. Neuer was lamenting the fact that the United Nations General Assembly was preparing to vote to elect some of the world's worst serial human rights abusing regimes to membership on the UN Human Rights Council. The regimes elected included China, Russia and Cuba. A Joint NGO Report issued by UN Watch, Human Rights Foundation and the Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights on October 5, 2020 branded these regimes "unqualified." The Joint NGO Report reached its conclusion based on the criteria that the UN General Assembly itself set, which required that "members elected to the Council shall uphold the highest standards in the promotion and protection of human rights."

The Chinese Communist regime is a wellspring of gross human rights abuses

The UN General Assembly's vote to grant China membership in the Human Rights Council illustrates how the United Nations has made a complete mockery of the human rights protections it professes to uphold. The Chinese Communist regime is a wellspring of gross human rights abuses. The regime routinely crushes dissent, extending its authoritarian methods to Hong Kong. It tortures and arbitrary imprisons its citizens who do not toe the official party line. The regime is a surveillance state that negates any individual privacy rights, and it censors the press and online social media. Journalists who dare to stray into politically sensitive areas that the regime considers forbidden territory are regularly forced out of their jobs or jailed. The regime also engages in persecution of people of faith, including Christians, Buddhists and Muslims.

