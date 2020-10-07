SECTIONS
Chinese Christian kindergarten teacher imprisoned on suspicion of sharing faith with students

Later forced to flee China

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 7, 2020 at 1:04pm
(CHRISTIAN POST) – A Chinese Christian teacher who was once imprisoned for her faith said she was forced to flee China after Communist Party officials accused her of using a curriculum based on the Bible and sharing her faith with students.

On Monday, the Jubilee Campaign hosted a U.N. Human Rights Council webinar, titled "China Bans Faith for All Children," which focused on the testimonies of victims and survivors of China’s crackdown on religion.

Esther, a former kindergarten teacher in China, shared with attendees how she became a Christian after surviving a devastating car accident in 2007. She joined a church in Guangzhou that same year and later took a job at Woodland kindergarten, where she was surrounded by other Christians.

