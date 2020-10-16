Chris Christie spent 7 days in ICU following COVID-19 diagnosis:

(THE BLAZE) Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) on Thursday revealed that he spent seven days in a New Jersey intensive care unit before he recovered from COVID-19.

According to a CNN report, Christie, 58, warned that the virus is no joke.

"Having had this virus, I can also assure those who have not had it of a few things. It is something to take very seriously," he said. "The ramifications are wildly random and potentially deadly. No one should be happy to get the virus, and no one should be cavalier about being infected or infecting others."