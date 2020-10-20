SECTIONS
Education Faith Politics U.S.TESTING THE FAITH
P Share Print

Christian colleges invite non-Christians to help develop Christian curriculum

Want to tackle 'systemic racism' – but can't define it

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 20, 2020 at 4:54pm
P Share Print

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- In a forthcoming curriculum program on Christian leadership, Christian colleges are partnering with an unexpected source: non-Christians.

The Council for Christian Colleges and Universities, which says it represents about 150 institutions in North America, developed an online curriculum with Interfaith Youth Core titled “Christian Leadership in a Multifaith World.”

The grant program for CCCU faculty and staff is intended to either be integrated into existing college courses or “co-curricular leadership programs on CCCU campuses,” offering a series of online activities. CCCU’s page for campus grants says the curriculum “explores the Christian foundation for interfaith engagement, builds students’ religious literacy, and equips students to lead bridge-building activities in their communities.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×