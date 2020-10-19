Church leader performs 'exorcism' to cleanse protest site

(KRON) -- The Archbishop of San Francisco performed an exorcism in the city of San Rafael Saturday following vandalism that destroyed a statue of a famed Catholic missionary.

The feet are the only thing left of the statue of St. Junipero Serra after it was vandalized at St. Rafael Mission Church in San Rafael on Oct. 12. The location is one of 21 catholic mission compounds strung through California during the colonial era.

Mission San Rafael is less than 20 miles across the Golden Gate Bridge from Mission San Francisco.

