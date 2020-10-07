SECTIONS
CNN analyst: Russian agents were at Walter Reed with Trump

Spies 'have more information' about his condition than we do

WND Staff By WND Staff
Published October 7, 2020 at 3:18pm
Juliette Kayyem (Video screenshot)

The Democratic-led "resistance" to President Trump has tied him to Russia since before he was elected.

Now, a Harvard professor believes Russian intelligence agencies were spying on the president at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center when he was treated for COVID-19 over the weekend, reports Summit News.

Juliette Kayyem, who also is a CNN analyst, made the claim on Twitter:

Summit News noted Kayyem didn't provide a single shred of evidence that Russian intelligence agents had access to the hospital.

Kayyem is a senior lecturer in international security at Harvard's Kennedy School of Government.

She added the hashtag "@doctorslietoo" to her tweet.

Were Russian agents spying on Trump at Walter Reed Hospital?

In a follow-up tweet, she wrote: "Yep. What part of this don't you believe: that Trump team is lax on security and vulnerable or that Russia isn't interested in Trumps (sic) health leading to election they are interfering in. Keep doing what you are doing. It's working so well for America and the hospitalized Trump."

Summit News noted CNN has been running programming claiming that Trump's doctors and staff are lying and "hiding" the severity of his condition.

Doctors at Walter Reed said the president had some symptoms of COVID-19 but continued working while in the hospital before returning to the White House on Monday.

