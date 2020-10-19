CNN's top legal analyst 'exposes' self on Zoom

Media personality Jeffrey Toobin, the chief legal analyst for CNN, has reportedly been suspended by the New Yorker for allegedly exposing his private parts during a Zoom call between members of the magazine and WNYC radio.

"I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera. I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers," Toobin said in a statement to Motherboard, according to VICE.

"I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video," he added.

Natalie Raabe, a spokeswoman for New Yorker, indicated: "Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended while we investigate the matter."

VICE noted that Toobin's email at Conde Nast has been disabled and he has not posted any message on Twitter since Oct. 13. The graduate of Harvard Law School did appear on CNN on Saturday.

"Jeff Toobin has asked for some time off while he deals with a personal issue, which we have granted," CNN said in a statement.

Toobin covered the O.J. Simpson murder trial for the New Yorker in the 1990s, and subsequently published a book about it, leading to FX's "The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story" in 2016.

