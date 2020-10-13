College doesn't deny handing out drastically different punishments for same COVID-19 violations

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Pennsylvania State University is using municipal police to enforce its COVID-19 rules off campus and does not deny giving drastically different punishments to students who violate the same rules.

A Penn State student told The College Fix his roommate was suspended for a party they had a few weeks ago at their off-campus, non-university apartment in State College, even though the police visit was triggered by a noise complaint.

He alleged that enforcement was resulting in vastly different sanctions for the same alleged behavior. Another friend who “had a similar thing happen to him” only got probation.

Read the full story ›