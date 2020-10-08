SECTIONS
EducationREWRITING HISTORY
Most college students want to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day

Reflect huge divide between Democrats, Republican students

Published October 8, 2020 at 12:04pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Nearly three-fourths of college students want to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day, according to the results of a new College Fix poll.

The question posed to 1,000 students was: "Columbus Day is a federal holiday in America. Should it be kept as is or replaced with Indigenous Peoples' Day?"

Seventy three percent responded they want it changed, while only 27 percent want to keep it as is, according to the results of the online poll, fielded Sept. 14 and conducted for The Fix by College Pulse, a survey and analytics company focused on college students. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.5 percent.

