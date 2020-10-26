College teaches that 'All Lives Matter' and 'Blue Lives Matter' are anti-blackness

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A diversity training that is mandatory for some students at Northern Illinois University teaches that the terms “All Lives Matter” and “Blue Lives Matter” are examples of “anti-blackness.”

That according to a screenshot of the training obtained by Young America’s Foundation, which reports that the seminar is required for student organization leaders at the school.

The lesson is reportedly part of a “Conversations on Diversity and Equity” or CODE educational workshop that aims to “create spaces ... to explore complex aspects of the diversity and equity framework,” according to the university’s website.

