Colorado sued for having more voters than people

A lawsuit has been filed in federal court against the state of Colorado for having more voters than voting-age people in many of its counties.

The state shifted abruptly from a Republican to a Democratic majority more than a decade ago when several billionaires donated heavily to strategic state House and Senate races.

Now, however, its numbers don't add up.

According to Judicial Watch, which sued state Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a Democrat, a 2019 study showed 40 of Colorado's 64 counties had voter registration rates exceeding 100% of the eligible citizens.

That was the highest rate in the nation.

And it appears to violate the National Voter Registration Act of 1993, which requires states to keep voter rolls clean.

The government watchdog said a study last month found that as many as 39 Colorado counties had registration rates exceeding 100% at any one time during the relevant reporting period.

"Data Colorado itself provided to the federal Election Assistance Commission (EAC) showed that Colorado was lagging in the processing and removal of certain classes of ineligible registrations belonging to those who had moved out of state."

The state's performance, the lawsuit explains, indicates "an ongoing, systemic problem with Colorado's voter list maintenance efforts." And that hurts registered voters by undermining their confidence in the integrity of the system.

"It is a direct threat to free and fair elections that with record numbers of mail-in ballots this cycle, over half of Colorado counties have more people registered to vote than are eligible to register," Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said. "With its inaction, Colorado has failed its citizens and opened itself up to potentially be the victim of massive voter fraud."

At least nine Colorado counties -- Cheyenne, Dolores, Jackson, Mineral, Ouray, Phillips, Pitkin, San Juan and Summit -- had more registered voters that voting-age citizens during every single month of a 60-month period, the lawsuit said.