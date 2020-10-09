Company offering 'Portable Pod' for travelers concerned about catching COVID

(SUMMIT NEWS) A company called ViraShield has developed what it calls a “portable pod solution” that caters for people who have “fear of going out” in the age of coronavirus.
“In a matter of seconds, the ViraShield unfolds to give users a protective, six-sided barrier between them and their seatmates,” states a promo for the contraption on the New York Post shopping website.
“This 360-degree protection helps keep bacteria in droplets at bay, so that the next time someone around you coughs or sneezes, you won’t be directly exposed to the particles.”
The product appears to be some kind of personalized transparent tent for the upper body. The image for it shows a woman sitting on a plane seat surrounded by the pod.