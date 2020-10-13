Compare Harris with Barrett: It's no contest

Are you making your election decision based on short term issues like President Trump's personality, or on long-term issues like policies, values and results?

What did Joe Biden get done in his 47 years in government? Nothing. What does he understand about how our capitalistic country works since all of his experience is as a lawyer in government? Nothing.

Trump had America enjoying the strongest economy and military in U.S. history and growing even stronger for ALL Americans, until the nation was attacked by the China virus.

Are you watching the confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Comey Barrett? Did you watch Kamala Harris in her debate with Vice President Pence? Did you listen closely to Harris' lies, to her true motivations, to the venom in her heart? Did you hear Barrett discuss her family values (seven children, two adopted black children from Haiti)? So, what do you think?

If you had a choice between Barrett and Harris for any job – any job of any kind since both are lawyers – which would you choose? Barrett or Harris? Which would you trust with your life, with the lives of your children, with the future of America?

Think about this: Biden picked Harris, and Trump picked Barrett. Think about it again: Biden picked Harris, and Trump picked Barrett. One more time: Biden picked Harris, and Trump picked Barrett. So what does that say about Biden? What does it say about Trump?

All of the last five nominees chosen by Democrats (Clinton and Obama) for the Supreme Court were non-Christians – five for five. All of the last six high-court nominees by Republicans were Christians – six for six. Despite Obama, Clinton, Biden and Harris stating that they are Christians, that simple fact of five for five and six for six says all you need to understand about the differences between Democratic values and Republican values. And it permeates everything – everything in Congress and everything in the White House. Non-Christian values vs. Christian values.

So are you casting your vote based on short-term hype, short-term problems, or based on long-term values? Is it for the man who picked Harris because she is black and female or for the man who picked Barrett because she is the best for all Americans?