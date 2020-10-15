Comprehensive coronavirus relief package talks falter

(FOX BUSINESS) – As an agreement on a comprehensive coronavirus relief package remained elusive on Wednesday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the White House could use unspent CARES Act funds to provide immediate relief, including direct payments to people.

The Treasury Secretary said $300 billion from the first package remains unspent – money that could be repurposed for items like PPP loans, another round of stimulus checks, airline aid or job support.

However, distributing those funds would require congressional approval.

