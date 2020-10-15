SECTIONS
Comprehensive coronavirus relief package talks falter

Distributing funds requires congressional approval

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 15, 2020 at 3:12pm
(FOX BUSINESS) – As an agreement on a comprehensive coronavirus relief package remained elusive on Wednesday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the White House could use unspent CARES Act funds to provide immediate relief, including direct payments to people.

The Treasury Secretary said $300 billion from the first package remains unspent – money that could be repurposed for items like PPP loans, another round of stimulus checks, airline aid or job support.

However, distributing those funds would require congressional approval.

