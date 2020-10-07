SECTIONS
WorldINTERNATIONAL INSECURITY
P Share Print

Countries across the world turn against China, data show

Latest spike linked to widespread discontent with how China handled coronavirus

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 7, 2020 at 2:56pm
P Share Print

(FREE BEACON) – Three in four citizens in over a dozen first-world nations dislike the People's Republic of China, data released Tuesday by the Pew Research Center reveal.

Citizens of nations such as Japan, the United States, and France have grown increasingly skeptical of China over the past decade, with half on average reporting an unfavorable view as recently as 2018. But over the past two years, Pew's survey data show, that figure has spiked, rising to an average of two in three disapproving in 2019, and then to three in four in 2020.

This latest spike is linked to widespread discontent with how China has handled the coronavirus pandemic, which started in Wuhan before spreading to the rest of the world. Majorities across 13 major countries said they believed China has done a bad job dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Portland mayor losing in re-election bid to Antifa opponent
More trash, homeless camping as Portland performs fewer sweeps
Turkey’s EU membership bid evaporating
Russiagate perpetrators 'got away with it'
Puerto Rico governor endorses Trump
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×