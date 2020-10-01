SECTIONS
DiversionsFOOD FOR THOUGHT
P Share Print

Court rules Subway sandwiches too sugary to meet legal definition of 'bread'

The legal distinction would have saved company some dough

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 1, 2020 at 5:00pm
P Share Print

(NEW YORK POST) – Ireland's highest court isn't sweet on tax breaks for footlongs.

The country's Supreme Court ruled that the starch used in Subway sandwiches is too sugary to meet the definition of "bread" – a legal distinction that would have saved the firm some dough.

In deciding whether to give the fast-food chain a tax break for serving a "staple" food item, the five-judge panel ruled that the bread's sugar-to-flour content is roughly five times too high to qualify, according to the Irish Independent.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×