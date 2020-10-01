Court rules Subway sandwiches too sugary to meet legal definition of 'bread'

(NEW YORK POST) – Ireland's highest court isn't sweet on tax breaks for footlongs.

The country's Supreme Court ruled that the starch used in Subway sandwiches is too sugary to meet the definition of "bread" – a legal distinction that would have saved the firm some dough.

In deciding whether to give the fast-food chain a tax break for serving a "staple" food item, the five-judge panel ruled that the bread's sugar-to-flour content is roughly five times too high to qualify, according to the Irish Independent.

