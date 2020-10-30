Why COVID statists always move the goalposts

When will it end? When will the planet-killing pandemic dubbed COVID-19 ever end? If the Democrats have anything to say about – not for a while. Not until they've wrung every ounce of control over you and me they possibly can, while strategically setting compulsory precedents for the next concocted or at least overblown emergency.

Movie metaphor time.

I like the DC Comic's movie "Aquaman." It's a silly action/fantasy film that's fun to watch without having to turn your brain on.

In the movie, Aquaman, as a teenager, is learning how to fight. He's being taught by his mentor, who has put him through a series of tests. For years the kid has asked his mentor when he can finally go see his mother. And each time, the mentor answers, "when you're ready."

The frustrated kid finally concludes that the mentor is stalling and says that he has passed every test, but every time he does the mentor just keeps making up new ones. In other words, moving the goalposts, in effect making the boy's ultimate goal unachievable.

Regarding COVID, it's where we are now. Our ultimate goal of reopening society, free of masks and social distancing, appears unachievable.

The politicians and junk-scientists put forth an edict, and the lemming American public blindly follow it.

It started with mass-lockdowns, but just until we flatten the curve. Remember that? We must lock down to give the overwhelmed hospitals a chance to catch up. We must determine just how deadly it really is.

About that time, the esteemed Dr. Fauci, proclaimed that masks are not effective and may simply make people "feel better."

Well, by most accounts, the curve began flattening in April. The hospitals, as it turned out, were actually underwhelmed, and the true mortality wasn't even close to what the junk science models predicted.

So we passed the tests, as it were. But that wasn't good enough – it never was going to be once the statists in the political class figured out what they had.

Time to move the goalposts. Masks, according to Fauci, went from ineffective and unnecessary to life-saving essentials that must be worn inside, outside, everywhere, by everyone. Lockdowns continue, and Plexiglas barriers are constructed everywhere – because everyone knows the virus is too stupid to work around Plexiglas. People can't gather together, inside or out, except to riot, loot and murder. And all must remain in place until a vaccine is developed, which may be a year or more.

But wait – a vaccine is being developed and may be ready sooner than ever imagined. Time to move the goalposts again, or rather clarify what is already known throughout the entire scientific community – that no vaccine is 100% effective.

Enter Dr. Fauci once again, the minister of COVID propaganda. A vaccine, he exclaims, will likely be only 70% effective. Of course, he has absolutely no way of knowing this, but that hasn't stopped him, or other statists, from filling Americans' heads with spurious gloom-and-doom bullcrap.

And that leads us to present day, with the leftist press apoplectic over what the president and his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, said – that the plan is not to control the virus, but to beat it, by developing herd immunity through the use of a vaccine, therapeutics and other mitigations, thereby freeing the people to resume their normal lives.

This is really why the left is upset. These lockdown/shutdown con artists will go to any length to maintain control. Moving the goalposts one more time, they now claim that a quest to beat the virus by way of herd immunity is a dangerous and deadly fallacy. They claim there is no "scientific" evidence that herd immunity works. Of course, they remain mute on "real-world" evidence that appears to be growing steadily that herd immunity is the only path to normalcy.

But like the junk-science of man-caused climate change, these statists seem willing to continue to exact pain on us rather than relinquish this newfound control.

They've propagandized for decades, with some success, that if we just do everything they say, they can somehow control the climate. So why wouldn't they employ the same strategy for this "emergency"?

It's time to wake up, America, and see that, like climate change, the statists' motivation is nothing more than another means of controlling our behavior – which has always been their ultimate goal.

