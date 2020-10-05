Data shows steep drop in SF sales tax revenue, possible decline in population

(SAN FRANCISCO EXAMINER) San Francisco suffered the worst drop in sales taxes in California this year even after businesses began reopening and may have also suffered a drop in its population, The City’s chief economist said Thursday.

The City experienced a 43 percent drop in sales taxes from April to June compared to the same period in 2019, Chief Economist Ted Egan told the Planning Commission Thursday. Brick and mortar stores, restaurants, hotels, and gas stations suffered the deepest losses, as anticipated.

But surprisingly, online sales to San Francisco residents increased by just 1 percent during that time, according to data that arrived earlier this week.

