Why the Democrats totally deserve to run against Donald Trump

A nation isn't sold out until there's a buyer, and politicians of whatever party are on the take. In America, that happened at the end of the Reagan presidency.

Credit George H.W. Bush with signing off on the sellout for the Republicans, although his sale was probably more ideological than financial, given his oil wealth before entering government "service."

Bush's sellout was really to the self-imagined "elites" in America, of which he was a member in good standing, via the CIA and other intelligence agencies. These secretive government departments with black, unaccountable budgets were just never rich enough to properly conduct their own world government takeover. After all, who better to run the world than those who know everyone else's dirty secrets, from popes to princes, large and small? Bush knew where the skeletons were in the caves and who wanted them to stay there.

The Democrats responded to Bush with the Clintons, their own grifters, who were more concerned with personal power than the elites' interests. The Clintons left the White House broke, but prostituted the Clinton Foundation, set up to pay for Bill's presidential library, into a worldwide crime syndicate.

Bill was totally happy to fulfill the elites' dreams of world domination, but only if he had a big piece of it. Their dreams almost came to fruition, except Hillary lost the election "they" said couldn't be lost. The Democrats were dumbstruck. They had agreed to the sellout, but now they couldn't complete their end of the deal!

The world's elitist "masters" were not happy. Everything had been prepared. Public schools and academia had both been corrupted and subsequently warped the minds of at least three generations of children. Churches had been neutered with the so-called Johnson Amendment (simply a letter).

Democratic apparatchiks ruled the roost in most public offices. Democratic politicians had learned the dark secrets of ballot harvesting and electro-mansing the dead, before during and after the election. Friendly judges installed by Democrats were willing to continue counting ballots until the Dems unearthed a victory. They soon controlled the populations of most major cities, which in turn controlled the governorships of most blue states.

Thus began the Democrats' transmogrification from political party operatives to Marxist shock troops, as normal people began to experience what they had actually voted for over the past few elections. Vague words like "transformation" and "change" began to carry water for whatever the Democrats wanted to do during their next term in office. Even liars don't lie when nobody asks them a question, and the media had become an ally to the lie, not an arbitrator between Democrat and Republican "truth" during elections.

The Republicans kept waiting for "their turn," as the political gentleman's agreement had called for. It never arrived. They should have known: Democrats don't worship God; they worship power – and in a secular nation the state controls the power.

By 2016, Democrats were ecstatic: They truly believed they had arrived at the coronation of Queen Hillary, the transfer to a socialist nation for the Deplorables and a Dem-anointed kleptocracy for the elites. With the addition of the tech titans, nothing would be beyond the reach of their governing control.

But somewhere along the same time line, America managed to produce a man who finally decided that he had enough money. America had provided him with unlimited opportunities, which he had grown into more. Capitalism had delivered on its promises. Donald J. Trump had the assets, the income, and the bumps and bruises from the school of hard knocks, an institution with which most Americans are familiar.

Trump's peripheral involvement in politics had convinced him that political corruption and tech overlords were on the brink of implementing a permanent servant class, much as communist governments have done throughout history. He decided, as he had so many times before in the real estate world, that the risk-reward calculations favored action. The chance of crushing the elites' plans for world dominance via America's renewed power was worth the personal cost of failure – should that happen. Since he knew he was a fighter, he reckoned the odds favored him.

Perhaps known to Trump, perhaps unknown, God decided the same thing. To see how God views these things, see David, in the Old Testament. To those involved in the opposition, I suppose you can tell God that he made the wrong decision, but when one party has foreknowledge of one particular course of action, and the other doesn't, it's likely to be a short conversation.

The Democrats have responded to these events with their last blast into oblivion: "It's all a lie! It never happened! I never took a penny of foreign money …" on and on and on. The media echo chamber repeats the shrieks of their denials while shutting out all evidence showing the blatancy of their actions. The Democratic Party isn't being defeated; it's being dismantled. Their lies are the only truth Democrats have to offer; these lies are the evidence of their corruption and sellout to America's enemies, including the elites here at home.

It was Gamaliel, the most esteemed, educated Jew in Israel, living during the time of Jesus, who warned his fellow religious leaders:

"Take care what you are about to do with these men. For before these days Theudas rose up, claiming to be somebody, and a number of men, about four hundred, joined him. He was killed, and all who followed him were dispersed and came to nothing. After him Judas the Galilean rose up in the days of the census and drew away some of the people after him. He too perished, and all who followed him were scattered. So in the present case I tell you, keep away from these men and let them alone, for if this plan or this undertaking is of man, it will fail; but if it is of God, you will not be able to overthrow them. You might even be found opposing God!" (Acts 5:36-39 ESV)

How goes the battle, Democrats? You've turned the Creator himself against you. Your party went from the "party of the working man" to the party destroying the working man, their families, their children and the generations to come. You sold the Deplorables and their future out for your own personal gain.

You still think you can prevail? I guess, as Trump likes to say, "We'll see what happens."

As a footnote, the Apostle Paul said of Gamaliel, "I am a Jew … educated at the feet of Gamaliel according to the strict masnner of the law of our fathers, being zealous for God as all of you are this day. I persecuted this Way (Christianity) to the death, binding and delivering to prison both men and women, as the high priest and the whole council of elders can bear me witness. …" (Acts 22:3-3 ESV)

