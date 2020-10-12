'Demonic' threesome between priest, dominatrices on church altar

(NEW YORK POST) -- Let us pray — that the same fate doesn’t befall this altar.

The archbishop of New Orleans has consecrated a new altar at a Catholic church in Louisiana after the previous one was the site of a “demonic” threesome between a priest and two dominatrices, according to reports.

Archbishop Gregory Aymond led Mass Saturday at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Pearl River — about 40 miles northeast of the Crescent City — and condemned the unholy trinity.

