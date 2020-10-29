Why Dems pushed 'early voting' so hard

Looking back on the 2020 election, historians may conclude that the greatest wrong in this nation-rending event was not that millions of illegitimate votes were cast, or that millions of mail-in ballots went undelivered by members of the Joe Biden-endorsing letter carriers union.

The greatest wrong may have been to trick voters into casting their ballots days, weeks, or even months before Nov. 3, 2020.

This has caused a "premature election," an Alice-in-Wonderland upside-down contest where people voted first, then watched debates and learned about the candidates afterward. Biden has hidden from tough questions and refused to say honestly what he would do as president.

For those who believe in the Latin democratic dogma Vox Populi, Vox Dei, "the voice of the People is the voice of God," Election Day used to be a secular "holy day."

Neighbors would gather at their polling place and share in the voting ritual, proving that we each had an equal voice in selecting and directing the government that rules over us.

The Democratic Party hated voluntary voting. Their voters, like their party's jackass symbol, were hard to motivate. Bad weather elected Republicans, whose voters went to the polls rain or shine while many Democrats did not.

Democratic apparatchiks proposed ways to change this, such as making voting mandatory and non-voting a crime.

When the fearful COVID pandemic hit, the Obama-Biden administration's former attorney general, Eric Holder, declared that it could forever change the way Americans vote.

Why risk catching your death in a crowded, virus-contaminated polling place if you could instead fill out your ballot in the safety of your own home and mail it in weeks before the election deadline?

In 2020, Democrats thus used fear of microorganisms and leftist mobs, media-promoted hate propaganda against Trump and easy-as-pie voting to "suppress" informed voters. In states such as California, millions of excess mail-in ballots flooded mailboxes, including those of low-information and ghost voters.

Expanding voting to weeks or months also transforms elections by forcing candidates to spread their campaign and ad dollars over a prolonged time period.

The major-party incumbents have lots of money, but newcomer candidates with fresh ideas usually do not; newcomers used to compete by putting all their money into ads just before Election Day, but now, in effect, there is no "Election Day."

Democrats and their leftist media comrades also relentlessly warned to "vote early … don't wait," because they knew a dark secret. Investigations into former Vice President Biden's corruption would soon be revealed. This evidence of criminal wrongdoing could sink Biden's prospects.

Biden desperately had to win the election with ballots already mailed in before voters learned of his corruption, a story suppressed by leftist media.

By Tuesday last, a week before Nov. 3, 70 million voters had already mailed in ballots.

A growing clamor, however, is rising from Americans with "voter remorse," like one who told me:

"I feel duped and conned. My vote was stolen! They knew Biden sold out our country to Communist China, but all they told me was to vote for Biden immediately. I want my vote back so I can cast it for Trump. I want a do-over!"

In many states, your early ballot is final. But in the 2016 election it turned out that in at least seven lucky states, you could change your early vote – in Wisconsin, for example, up to three times.

According to CNN, other such states are Minnesota, Michigan, New York, Mississippi and Connecticut. Connecticut allows each town to decide whether to allow voter do-overs. Washington state also might permit this. If you wish to re-vote, check what your state or city allows and, as President Trump advises, "Go do it!"

The right of a citizen to re-do a mail-in vote is as fundamental as the right to vote itself. This reform, which technology makes relatively easy, should become law immediately, in time for the 2020 election.

Pennsylvania allows no re-voting, reported Business Insider, but the Atlanta Journal-Constitution said it does. The all-Democrat Pennsylvania Supreme Court days ago ruled that a mail-in ballot may count even if its voter signature does not match and it has no clear postmark date. Eliminating such safeguards invites massive vote fraud in 2020's biggest battleground state.

A "dark winter" is coming, admits Joe Biden. If he becomes president, America will plunge into a new Dark Age of feudal serfdom. We serfs may thereafter vote easily by mail, but, as in 2016, our globalist leftist rulers will resist being voted out of power.

