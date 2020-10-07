Doctor says Trump is symptom-free after returning to White House

(CONSERVATIVE INSTITUTE) – White House doctor Sean Conley said Tuesday that President Donald Trump is now coronavirus symptom-free, one day after returning to the White House Monday evening from Walter Reed Army Medical Center.

"This morning the President's team of physicians met with him in the Residence. He had a restful first night at home, and today he reports no symptoms," Conley said in a memo Tuesday afternoon.

"Vital signs and physical exam remain stable, with an ambulatory oxygen saturation level of 95-97%. Overall he continues to do extremely well, I will provide updates as we know more," Conley wrote.

