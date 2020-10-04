Doctors build world's 1st bionic eye to fully restore vision in blind people

(INDIA TIMES) It is no secret that life is challenging for individuals dealing with blindness. For those of us who can see, we don't fully understand just how important is the gift of sight.

Researchers around the world have been working to cure this with various bionic solutions but none of them has yet been able to come to the market to help better people’s lives. Well, it looks like one contender has come awfully close.

Researchers at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia have built a bionic eyethat promises to bring back vision with the help of a brain implant. The team claims this is the world’s first bionic eye.

