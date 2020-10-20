SECTIONS
Dow closes more than 100 higher as Pelosi says she's 'optimistic' about possible aid deal

'It is a big deal for those Americans with expiring benefits'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 20, 2020 at 4:10pm
(CNBC) -- Stocks rose on Tuesday after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signaled Democrats and the White House were making progress in negotiations for a new fiscal stimulus deal.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 113 points higher, or 0.4%. The 30-stock average was briefly up more than 300 points. The S&P 500 gained 0.5% and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.3%.

On Tuesday, Pelosi, D-Calif., said both sides had made progress in their negotiations. “Hopefully by the end of the day, we’ll know where we all are,” Pelosi told Bloomberg TV. “But I’m optimistic.”

