Dow closes more than 100 higher as Pelosi says she's 'optimistic' about possible aid deal

(CNBC) -- Stocks rose on Tuesday after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signaled Democrats and the White House were making progress in negotiations for a new fiscal stimulus deal.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 113 points higher, or 0.4%. The 30-stock average was briefly up more than 300 points. The S&P 500 gained 0.5% and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.3%.

On Tuesday, Pelosi, D-Calif., said both sides had made progress in their negotiations. “Hopefully by the end of the day, we’ll know where we all are,” Pelosi told Bloomberg TV. “But I’m optimistic.”

Read the full story ›