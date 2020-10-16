SECTIONS
Dow closes 100 points higher, snaps 3-day losing streak on strong retail sales data

'For those who still have their jobs, the economy has been healing'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 16, 2020 at 5:18pm
(CNBC) The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose on Friday for its first daily gain in four sessions after the release of strong U.S. consumer data to end a volatile week.

The Dow closed 112.11 points higher, or 0.4%, at 28,606.31. The S&P 500 eked out a small gain, closing at 3,483.81 and the Nasdaq Composite ended the day down 0.4% at 11,671.56.

The major averages were broadly higher for most of the session. However, they gave up most of their gains in the final hour of trading as Big Tech shares sold off.

Both Dow and the S&P 500 notched their third straight weekly gain and the Nasdaq posted a four-week winning streak.

