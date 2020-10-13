Dow closes more than 150 points lower, snaps 4-day winning streak

(CNBC) -- Stocks fell for the first time in five days on Tuesday as investors grappled with the latest news regarding U.S. coronavirus stimulus and treatments as well as the first batch of corporate earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 157.71 points, or 0.6%, to 28,679.81 as Apple shares declined. The S&P 500 slid 0.6% to 3,511.93. The Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.1% to 11,863.90.

The major averages fell to their lows of the day at around 2:30 p.m. ET after U.S. regulators paused Eli Lilly’s late-stage coronavirus trial due to safety concerns. The news follows Johnson & Johnson halting its coronavirus vaccine trial after an “adverse event” was reported. Eli Lilly shares were down 2.9% and J&J slid 2.3%.

