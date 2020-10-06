SECTIONS
Dow closes more than 300 points lower after Trump calls off stimulus

Decision sparks sharp reversal in major market benchmarks

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 6, 2020 at 4:09pm
(CNBC) – Stocks were lower on Tuesday after President Donald Trump instructed White House officials to halt negotiations on further coronavirus stimulus, sparking a sharp reversal in the major market benchmarks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 377 points lower, or 0.9%. Earlier in the day, the 30-stock average was up more than 200 points. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite slid 1.4% and 1.6%, respectively.

Trump tweeted: "I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business."

Read the full story ›

