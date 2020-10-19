SECTIONS
Dow closes more than 400 lower with one day left until Pelosi's stimulus deadline

'We've got one leg that's been pulled out or, at least, it's wobbly'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 19, 2020 at 4:07pm
(CNBC) -- Stocks fell sharply on Monday ahead of a key deadline set by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for new coronavirus stimulus before the election while Covid-19 cases rise.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 410 points lower, or 1.4%. Earlier in the day, the 30-stock average was up more than 100 points. The S&P 500 dropped 1.6% and the Nasdaq Composite pulled back 1.7%.

Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft were all down at least 2% to lead the decline along with Facebook and Apple. All 11 S&P 500 sectors fell on the day, with health care and communication services as the worst performers.

