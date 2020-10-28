SECTIONS
Dow drops 800 on mounting concerns over coronavirus and economic recovery

'The lockdowns without the stimulus equals what we're seeing'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 28, 2020 at 2:20pm
(CNBC) -- U.S. stocks fell sharply on Wednesday amid concerns over the latest increase in coronavirus infections and its potential impact on the global economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 815 points, or 3%. The S&P 500 slid 2.9% and the Nasdaq Composite traded 3.1% lower.

The U.S. indexes took their cues from the European market benchmarks. The German Dax index dropped 4.2% to its lowest level since late May. The French CAC 40 slid 3.4%. The FTSE 100 in London closed 2.6% lower.

