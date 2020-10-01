SECTIONS
Dow ekes out small gain amid lingering uncertainty on stimulus, tech rises

Hopes for further fiscal stimulus wane

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 1, 2020 at 4:30pm
(CNBC) – Stocks pared earlier gains and finished Thursday's session slightly higher as hopes for further fiscal stimulus waned.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 35.20 points, or 0.1%, to 27,816.90 after jumping 250 points earlier in the day. The S&P 500 rose 0.5%, or 17.80 points, to 3,380.80, while the Nasdaq Composite outperformed, gaining 1.4%, or 159.00 points, to 11,326.51.

The 30-stock benchmark and the S&P 500 briefly turned negative after House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer's office sent out a notice that the House was expected to vote on the Democrats' stimulus bill Thursday. Traders were hoping lawmakers would keep delaying that vote in a sign that progress was being made with Republicans on a bipartisan package.

