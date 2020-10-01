Dow ekes out small gain amid lingering uncertainty on stimulus, tech rises

(CNBC) – Stocks pared earlier gains and finished Thursday's session slightly higher as hopes for further fiscal stimulus waned.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 35.20 points, or 0.1%, to 27,816.90 after jumping 250 points earlier in the day. The S&P 500 rose 0.5%, or 17.80 points, to 3,380.80, while the Nasdaq Composite outperformed, gaining 1.4%, or 159.00 points, to 11,326.51.

The 30-stock benchmark and the S&P 500 briefly turned negative after House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer's office sent out a notice that the House was expected to vote on the Democrats' stimulus bill Thursday. Traders were hoping lawmakers would keep delaying that vote in a sign that progress was being made with Republicans on a bipartisan package.

