Dow falls more than 200 as coronavirus cases rise, tech shares lift Nasdaq

'Investors grow a bit more somber on the near-term macro outlook'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 27, 2020 at 5:33pm
(CNBC) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 fell on Tuesday as concerns about the rising number of coronavirus cases dented investor sentiment once again.

The 30-stock Dow slid 222.19 points, or 0.8%, to close at 27,463.19. Caterpillar and Boeing were the biggest laggards in the Dow, falling 3.2% and 3.5%, respectively.

The S&P 500 pulled back by 0.3% to end the day at 3,390.68, marking its first close below 3,400 since Oct. 6. The Nasdaq Composite bucked the negative trend, rising 0.6% to 11,431.35 as tech shares gained broadly.

