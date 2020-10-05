SECTIONS
Dow jumps 465 points with Trump set to leave hospital

Stimulus hope adds to stock rally

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 5, 2020 at 4:17pm
(CNBC) U.S. stocks climbed on Monday after President Donald Trump said he will be discharged from the hospital Monday evening, easing concerns about more political uncertainty ahead of Election Day.

Investors also grew more hopeful that lawmakers would reach a compromise on a new stimulus deal. Trump’s illness, as well as a weak September jobs report, highlighted the urgency for further coronavirus aid after a months-long stalemate in Washington.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 465.83 points, or 1.7%, to 28,148.64. The S&P 500 rose 1.8%, or 60.18 points, to 3,408.62, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 2.3%, or 257.47 points, to 11,332.49.

Stocks jumped to their session highs after Trump said in an afternoon tweet that he will be leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center at 6:30 p.m. ET, just three days after he entered the hospital to be treated for coronavirus.

