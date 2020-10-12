SECTIONS
Dow rallies more than 200, Nasdaq posts best day in a month

Market 'exhibiting a very strong pro-growth/momentum bias'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 12, 2020 at 4:22pm
(CNBC) -- U.S. stocks rose sharply on Monday as tech shares outperformed while investors monitored stimulus negotiations in Washington.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 250.62 points, or 0.9%, to close at 28,837.52. The S&P 500 gained 1.6% to end the day at 3,534.22 and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 2.6% to 11,876.26. It was the Nasdaq’s best day since Sept. 9, when it rallied 2.7%.

Apple jumped 6.4% — the stock’s biggest one day gain since July 31 — as investors looked ahead to a key event for the company. On Tuesday, Apple is expected to unveil its first 5G iPhone. History shows Apple shares usually outperform the broader market after an iPhone launch.

