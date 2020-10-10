Dozens of black employees said they faced racism at Planned Parenthood, internal audit finds

(BUZZFEED NEWS) Black employees at Planned Parenthood’s national wing feel that they have been held to a different standard than the organization’s white employees and that they are often expected to work more and given less leeway, an internal assessment obtained by BuzzFeed News found.

The assessment, which was commissioned by Planned Parenthood, was presented over a video meeting to Planned Parenthood Federation of America’s (PPFA) employee resource group Network of Black Associates on Wednesday. It was based on interviews conducted over the summer with 64 current and 12 former Black Planned Parenthood employees in all divisions and levels of PPFA. A contracted group called Anti-Oppression Resource and Training Alliance (AORTA) conducted and presented the assessment, which overall found that the organization’s Black employees feel that Planned Parenthood’s treatment of them internally does not line up with its social justice–driven mission.

Read the full story ›